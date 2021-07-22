Edinburgh shop selling candles that smell like your favourite book

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Rare Birds Book, which will open next month, will sell a host of novel memorabilia including tote bags, stationery, chocolate and specially scented candles.

The new shop is Scotland’s first female-centred bookshop and will sell books by female writers alongside items from women-led businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder Rachel Woods

From Friday, August 6, readers will be invited to visit the new shop, located at 13 Raeburn Place to immerse themselves in a world of beloved book club favourites.

The book shop will officially open its doors on the following Sunday and is ready to be the city’s newest page-turning hotspot.

Rare Birds founder, Rachel Wood said: “We’re so thrilled to be opening our first book shop in Edinburgh We’ve always been deeply interested in women’s writing and we can’t wait to bring what we do online to life in our very own space. We dreamed of a really welcoming space where we could showcase a huge variety of women’s writing across all genres and create a space where booklovers could meet and socialise and that’s what I hope the space will be.”

Shoppers will be able to choose from a range of female-authored fiction and non-fiction books, as well as create Rare Birds’ signature personalised bundles, which are made up of three personal picks from the store’s world of stories.

In the months to come, Rare Birds Book Shop will also be home to several in-store events, including author readings, book clubs and intimate shopping evenings.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.