Bathgate-born actor David Tennant, who plays a devil named Crowley in the fantasy series, will be returning, as will his co-star Michael Sheen, who plays angel Aziraphale.

Both actors have been spotted filming scenes for the series in Edinburgh recently.

Mad Men star John Hamm, who plays as Archangel Gabriel, was also seen filming on West Preston Street - where the familiar Cask and Barrel pub had been transformed into The Resurrectionist​.

Hamm was joined on location by Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin, who is returning to her role as Beelzebub​. Both have now been officially confirmed for season two of the series.

Derek Jacobi, who is best known for his role in the 2000 film Gladiator, will reprise his role as Metatron in the second season of Good Omens.

Other returning actors include Mark Gatiss, who is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes’ brother on the popular BBC series ‘Sherlock’ and Miranda Richardson, who plays Madame Tracy.

Richardson was recently spotted checking into Bathgate's Pyramids Business Park - where some filming is taking place.

Deadline News confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, who were both in the previous series, will not be in season two.

New faces joining the Good Omens 2 family include stand-up comic and Silent Witness star Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael, and Terra Nova and Bridgerton star Shelley Conn.

Filming for the show, which is jointly produced by Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, started in the Capital in October last year, and is set to continue until March.

Much of the shooting has taken place at a film studio in Bathgate, where London's Soho and Heaven have been recreated on sound stages.

Good Omens was created and written by Neil Gaiman, who based the show off of his and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel of the same name.

Gaiman was recently asked about the choice of shooting location on the social media site Tumblr. He answered the question, and wrote: “Bathgate was chosen because it has a great big studio where we could build Soho”.

