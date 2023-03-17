Love Island fans have just spent eight weeks watching the winter edition of the reality dating show in South Africa. New host Maya Jama guided us through a series filled with ups and downs, betrayals and heartbreak. It is all wrapped up with the public choosing their favourites in the final this week. But, for those who are having Love Island withdrawals, a reunion is taking place soon for the islanders to discuss what just happened.

Who won Love Island 2023? And who were the runners up?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of Love Island series nine in a glittering grand final on Monday, March 13. The pair made Love Island history as they are the first couple who met during Casa Amor to win the show and share the £50,000 prize. They received 343,000 votes – 44 per cent of the public vote.

Love Island finalists Lana and Ron and Sanam and Kai embrace (ITV)

Coming second were Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, who have been coupled up since the beginning. Bombshells Samie Elishi and Tom Clare came in third place and OG islanders Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga –who had also been together since day one, despite a Casa Amor blip – placed fourth.

When is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Date, time, TV channel and what to expect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Island reunion will be taking place on Sunday, March 19. Maya Jama will return to host the special show at 9pm on ITV2. All the cast of this season of Love Island is set to return to discuss the drama of the series – and what's happened since. Here’s hoping there'll be some juicy gossip and tea will be spilled.

Big personalities are expected to return to the Love Island reunion, including Zara Lackenby-Brown, Tanyel Revan, Olivia Hawkins and Will Young. You can watch live or catch up afterwards on ITVX.

The finalists of winter Love Island 2023: Tom and Samie, Ron and Lana, Tanya and Shaq, and Kai and Sanam (ITV)

When is the next series of Love Island?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad