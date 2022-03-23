The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022: When is Celebrity Bake Off 2022 and who's taking part?

Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are joined by a range of celebrity bakers. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions/©Mark Bourdillon.

Each year, the Great Celebrity Bake Off is held as part of Cancer Research UK and Channel 4’s joint national fundraising campaign, Stand Up To Cancer.

Running since 2012, over £93 million has been raised to date, funding 59 clinical trials and projects involving 19,000 cancer patients across the country.

As well as encouraging donations from the public throughout the show, people at home can also get involved through various fundraising activities.

Here’s all you need to know about when the charity version of the Great British Bake Off will be on screens and which celebrities will be taking part.

When is Celebrity Bake Off 2022?

The first episode of the Great Celebrity Bake Off was on Tuesday March 22nd.

There will be five episodes in total, each airing on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.

Emma Willis, Clara Amfo, Blake Harrison, and Alex Horne took part in the first episode, but there are plenty more celebs waiting to take part in future episodes.

Who is taking part in the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022?

In a unique twist, Matt Lucas will be switching positions in one episode this year, becoming a baker for one week and one week only.

“I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable,” the comedian said. “I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

Joining him and the rest of the Bake Off team is a range of other famous faces.

Here is the full list of celebrities taking part in this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off:

- Alex Horne

- Annie Macmanus

- Ben Miller

- Blake Harrison

- Clara Amfo

- Ed Gamble

- Ellie Goulding

-Emma Willis

- Example

- Gareth Malone

- Katherine Kelly

- Laura Whitmore

- Mawaan Rizwan

- Sir Mo Farah

- Motsi Mabuse

- Ruby Wax

- Sophie Morgan

- Tracy-Ann Oberman

- Yung Filly