Ukraine crisis: How you can help charity appeals in Edinburgh and the Lothians

The response from people across Edinburgh and the Lothians in recent days has been described by many of those collecting for Ukraine as overwhelming.

From football fans to church congregations, Ukrainian expat organisations in the Capital to local businesses, several initiatives have sprung up to meet the enormous need of those fleeing the war or trying to survive within their home country.

The Edinburgh Ukrainian Club at 14 Royal Terrace is collecting donations and appealing in particular for “toiletries and ladies sanitary products, medicines, bandages, painkillers, as well as none perishable food such as instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate, chocolate bars, energy bars, pot noodles”. They are also accepting adults and children’s clothes and shoes, sleeping bags, camping mats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community centre at 14 Royal Terrace will be open on Wednesdays between 6pm and 8pm, Friday afternoons between 2pm and 6pm and on Monday mornings between 10am and 1pm, for donations. Please try to bring donations in bags labelled with what they contatin in order to help organisers sort what comes in.

These times will continue for the foreseeable future.

The Dnipro Appeal Charity was set up in 2005 by Hibs supporters following a football trip to Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine. The charity provides help and support for orphaned children at the numerous orphanages and foster homes within the city.

Details of how to donate can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/dniproappeal