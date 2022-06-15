In a statement on social media, Capital Theatres said they were “absolutely devastated” to announce the cancellation of the remaining shows, from June 14 – 18.

The theatre have said that all ticket-holders for the shows will be contacted by email or phone and automatic refunds will be issued.

Sunshine on Leith, which opened on June 7 to warm reviews, will be the King’s Theatre’s last production before it closes for a £25 million redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Chief Executive Fiona Gibson said: "As co-producers, we are all devastated that after so much work producing this fabulous heart-warming show with our friends at Pitlochry Festival Theatre it has been cancelled due to this awful pandemic.

“It is especially disappointing because it was our last show before the King’s closes for redevelopment. We would like to thank you for your continued support during this difficult period.”

In a separate Facebook post, Capital Theatres described the cancellation as “a real blow for us all”.

Sunshine on Leith will be the last show in the King's Theatre before it closes for redevelopment.

They continued: “Thank you for all the kind wishes and understanding shown so far from audiences to our staff and team, for whom this is truly heartbreaking.”

In the post, Capital Theatres also urged audience-members to consider donating to the Support the King’s Theatre crowdfunder, which is raising money for the redevelopment of the theatre, which will commence in September.

The fundraising page, which was launched earlier this year, has so far made £23,548 – more than 50% of its £40,000 target.

A number of exclusive rewards are offered to those who donate certain amounts, including a Cut Out and Build Miniature King’s, a discounted Friends membership valid for a year giving access to discounted tickets for selected shows, and the chance to have your name on a seat in the theatre.

Connor Going as Davy and Keith Jack as Ally in Sunshine on Leith PIC: Fraser Band