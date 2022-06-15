In a statement on social media, Capital Theatres said they were “absolutely devastated” to announce the cancellation of the remaining shows, from June 14 – 18.
The theatre have said that all ticket-holders for the shows will be contacted by email or phone and automatic refunds will be issued.
Sunshine on Leith, which opened on June 7 to warm reviews, will be the King’s Theatre’s last production before it closes for a £25 million redevelopment.
In a statement, Chief Executive Fiona Gibson said: "As co-producers, we are all devastated that after so much work producing this fabulous heart-warming show with our friends at Pitlochry Festival Theatre it has been cancelled due to this awful pandemic.
“It is especially disappointing because it was our last show before the King’s closes for redevelopment. We would like to thank you for your continued support during this difficult period.”
In a separate Facebook post, Capital Theatres described the cancellation as “a real blow for us all”.
They continued: “Thank you for all the kind wishes and understanding shown so far from audiences to our staff and team, for whom this is truly heartbreaking.”
In the post, Capital Theatres also urged audience-members to consider donating to the Support the King’s Theatre crowdfunder, which is raising money for the redevelopment of the theatre, which will commence in September.
The fundraising page, which was launched earlier this year, has so far made £23,548 – more than 50% of its £40,000 target.
A number of exclusive rewards are offered to those who donate certain amounts, including a Cut Out and Build Miniature King’s, a discounted Friends membership valid for a year giving access to discounted tickets for selected shows, and the chance to have your name on a seat in the theatre.
90% of the costs needed to complete the project have already been raised, thanks to donations from the public, as well as grants from the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, trusts, foundations and companies.