10 of the best independent Edinburgh bookshops to find presents this Christmas

Here are the best independent bookshops in Edinburgh where you can find Christmas presents for the bookworms in your life.

By Ginny Sanderson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:47 pm

If you’re thinking of treating a book lover this Christmas, why not support a local business?

Here in Edinburgh we are lucky to have a huge number of independent bookshops to browse – from radical shops to second hand and antiquarian specialists.

It’s been a tough few years for small traders, so we’ve made a list of some of the best bookshops in the Capital.

You can also visit bookshop.org to support local businesses this festive season.

1. The Edinburgh Bookshop

An award-winning bookshop in Bruntsfield Place, The Edinburgh Bookshop has a friendly and relaxed atmosphere and welcomes browsing, book clubs, and storytime. Boks can be ordered to collect at the shop at edinburghbookshop.com

2. Lighthouse Bookshop

Edinburgh’s radical bookshop, Lighthouse is a queer-owned and woman-led independent community shop in Nicolson Street. Nominated as Scotland’s best independent bookshop in 2020, this is the best place to get a gift for someone interested in Scottish politics, intersectional feminism, environmentalism, LGBT+ writing and more. Visit: lighthousebookshop.com

3. Golden Hare Books

Described as a "charming independent bookshop with a wood-burning stove", Golden Hare can be found in St Stephen Street in Stockbridge. Here you can find passionate booksellers, a popular reading subscription service, and a free 48-hour ordering service. Visit goldenharebooks.com

4. Transreal Fiction

This is a treasure trove if your loved one is a fan of sci-fi or fantasy books. Based in Candlemaker Row, Transreal Fiction has been around since 1997 and gets its name from a term coined by SF writer Rudy Rucker. The shop also sells merchandise and can provide signed editions on request. Visit: transreal.wordpress.com

