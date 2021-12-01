Here in Edinburgh we are lucky to have a huge number of independent bookshops to browse – from radical shops to second hand and antiquarian specialists.
It’s been a tough few years for small traders, so we’ve made a list of some of the best bookshops in the Capital.
You can also visit bookshop.org to support local businesses this festive season.
1. The Edinburgh Bookshop
An award-winning bookshop in Bruntsfield Place, The Edinburgh Bookshop has a friendly and relaxed atmosphere and welcomes browsing, book clubs, and storytime. Boks can be ordered to collect at the shop at edinburghbookshop.com
2. Lighthouse Bookshop
Edinburgh’s radical bookshop, Lighthouse is a queer-owned and woman-led independent community shop in Nicolson Street. Nominated as Scotland’s best independent bookshop in 2020, this is the best place to get a gift for someone interested in Scottish politics, intersectional feminism, environmentalism, LGBT+ writing and more. Visit: lighthousebookshop.com
3. Golden Hare Books
Described as a "charming independent bookshop with a wood-burning stove", Golden Hare can be found in St Stephen Street in Stockbridge. Here you can find passionate booksellers, a popular reading subscription service, and a free 48-hour ordering service. Visit goldenharebooks.com
4. Transreal Fiction
This is a treasure trove if your loved one is a fan of sci-fi or fantasy books. Based in Candlemaker Row, Transreal Fiction has been around since 1997 and gets its name from a term coined by SF writer Rudy Rucker. The shop also sells merchandise and can provide signed editions on request. Visit: transreal.wordpress.com
