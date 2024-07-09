Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix has three tiers including a cheaper ad-supported one.

How the iconic streamers offerings compare to Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

With so much choice, what is the best way to decide which streamer is for you.

Deciding which streaming service to subscribe to is almost as hard as picking which movies or shows to watch while scrolling through Netflix. The number of streamers have continued to balloon at an alarming rate - you look away for a moment and suddenly three more have spontaneously appeared.

Gone are the days when you could count them on one hand - Netflix, iPlayer, Prime Video. It means that as well as being overwhelmed by choice, you might be overwhelmed with trying to work out what is the best value for money - we have another piece on how Netflix’s prices have changed in the years since it launched in the UK.

Netflix and others all offer different tiers of subscriptions at a range of prices and with differing benefits. To help you make an informed decision we have pulled together a thorough guide on how the prices of streaming services compare.

How much does a Netflix subscription cost in 2024?

Standard with adverts

The lowest tier is the standard option with adverts for £4.99 per month. It includes all but a few movies and TV shows available, unlimited mobile games and is advert-supported.

Subscribers to the ad-tier can watch on two supported devices at a time and also have access to full HD. Downloads are supported on two devices at a time.

Standard

If you don’t want to have to deal with adverts while watching Netflix, then the standard package will cost you £10.99 per month. You can also add extra member slots for £4.99 each per month.

It includes unlimited advert-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games. Like the ad-tier it also supports watching on two devices at a time, full HD and downloads for two devices.

Premium

The most expensive tier will set you back £17.99 per month and it comes with all the bells and whistles that Netflix can provide. You have the option to add up to two extra members who don't live with you for £4.99 per month each.

Like standard you get unlimited ad-free movies, shows and games but you can also watch content in Ultra HD (provided you have a compatible TV) and can watch on four devices at the same time - perfect for families.

Subscribers to Netflix Premium also get access to the spatial audio feature - which enhances sound without the need for surround sound speakers or home theatre equipment. Downloads are also available on six supported devices at a time.

How does Disney Plus prices compare to Netflix?

Like Netflix, the Mouse House also offers three tiers of subscriptions including an ad-supported one. The price for standard tier with ads is the same for Disney Plus and Netflix at £4.99 per month - and it comes with HD streaming but no downloads, unlike Netflix.

The standard tier costs £7.99 on Disney Plus, which is £3 per month (or £36 a year) cheaper than Netflix. The Disney offering includes HD streaming, downloads and the ability to watch on two devices at the same time.

Disney Plus’s premium tier costs £10.99 per month, which is £7 per month cheaper than Netflix - working out at £84 less each year. It comes with Dolby Atmos support, 4K UHD and HDR and four devices at the same time.

How do Netflix prices compare to Apple TV+?

Apple entered the streaming wars a few years ago with its TV+ offering. It has a smaller library than Netflix or Disney Plus, but its original programming has received plenty of acclaim and features big names like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Kurt Russell and Jason Mamoa.

Unlike Disney or Netflix, Apple TV+ only has one pricing tier and it costs £8.99 per month. There is a seven-day free trial, but if you purchase an Apple device you can get three months free (you must redeem the offer within 90 days).

For your £8.99 fee you get ad-free streaming, 4K HDR streaming, spatial audio and new Apple Original content each month. You are also able to share a single subscription with up to five people.

The features on offer compare to both the premium tiers on Netflix and Disney Plus. It is £9 a month cheaper than Netflix’s most expensive subscription - but does have a smaller library of movies and shows, it also does not offer mobile games.

Apple also offers the ability to rent or purchase movies and TV shows, including recent releases that have just hit VOD (video on demand). Prices vary.

Is Netflix cheaper than Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon’s Prime Video is offered as part of its Prime Subscription - which also includes free next-day delivery and other perks. It costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually.

However there is also the option to sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month, however, you won’t get the other benefits that come with Prime. For Prime Video subscribers there is a mix of ad-free original shows, TV boxsets and movies as well as Freevee content which is ad-supported.

Subscribers can also pay to rent or purchase movies and films. There is also the option to add extra subscriptions on top - like BFI Player, Lionsgate and more - prices vary depending on the subscription.

How does Netflix prices compare to other streamers?

For residents of the UK who have paid a TV licence, they will get access to BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 (formerly All 4), and My5, all of which feature TV shows and movies to watch. BBC’s offering is ad-free while the other three feature ads - ITVX does offer a premium version for £5.99 per month.

But as more and more companies enter the streaming wars, even more services on offer, including (but not limited to):

Paramount Plus - £6.99 per month - includes shows and films from franchises like Star Trek, Yellowstone, MTV and more.

NOW - prices range from £6.99 per month to £34.99 a month depending on your package - options include entertainment, featuring channels like Sky Atlantic, cinema featuring Sky Cinema channels and collections and Sky Sports - allowing you to watch live Premier League football and more.

Discovery+ - £3.99 per month for basic, £6.99 for standard and £30.99 for premium - features a wide range of reality shows and documentaries from Discovery’s slate of channels and the premium package includes TNT sports.

Mubi - £11.99 standard or £18.99 for Mubi GO - one for real cinephiles, featuring collections of movies from around the world, the more expensive subscription includes one cinema ticket per week.

BFIPlayer - £4.99 per month - similar to Mubi, this is one aimed at film lovers looking for hidden gems, classics and world movies. It can be added to Prime Video as well.

Shudder - £4.99 per month - if you like to be scared senseless, then Shudder might be one worth considering. It features a mix of movies, TV shows and originals.

BritBox - £5.99 per month, with a seven day free trial - boasts a library featuring shows from both BBC and ITV, including ones not available on ITVX or iPlayer. Also has some exclusives like the new Spitting Images.

Crunchyroll - £4.99 or £5.99 per month - for fans of Japanese anime, features new and classic shows with simulcasts throughout the year.

How to decide which streaming service is for you?

It can feel very overwhelming when you are presented with a list of all the available streaming services and reading this article might have caused you to have a bad case of decision paralysis. The key things to consider is what your budget is each month and how likely you are to use the streaming service.

It is also important to make sure you are vigilant on keeping track of which services you are subscribed to. It can be very easy to sign-up for a free trial for a service and forget that you are now paying monthly for it and the costs can soon add up (I write this from experience).

Make sure to take plenty of time researching what the libraries on the different services look like and be honest with yourself about how often you will really use it. If you don’t really have the time to regularly watch a movie it might not be wise to sign up to a movie only service etc.