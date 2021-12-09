These are the 12 best butchers in and around Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

For those who eat meat, a visit to the butcher to purchase the centrepiece of the meal is an annual tradition.

Whether it’s the traditional turkey, a honey-glazed ham, or a goose – we all want to get the best ingredients to wow our festive guests.

And it’s best to order your steak pie well in advance for New Year’s Day.

Edinburgh residents are lucky to have plenty of independent butchers to choose from, offering personal service, cooking advice, and some of the finest locally-sourced products.

We asked our readers for their favourite on our Facebook page and, in no particular order, here are the top 12.

1. Crombie's of Edinburgh Janet Lewis was one of many people recommending Crombie's of Edinburgh, on Broughton Street. She explained: "Crombie's have excellent quality meat and very friendly and helpful staff." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Saunderson's Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher, on Edinburgh's Leven Street, has an army of fans, with their steak pies proving particularly popular. Tiger Cairns said: "It's a simply amazing butcher and their steak pies are the best in Scotland." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. John Bain & Son Boasting "world famous pies and bridies", John Bain & Sons, at Stenhouse Cross, have no shortage of loyal customers. Carrie Mooney sums up the thoughts of many saying: "Bain's pies are to die for." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. McGills Located in Currie, many of you say that McGills is well worth a trip out of the Capital - or even from further afield. Ali Grigor said: "It's a fabulous butcher and we always get a wee chat when we go in. They have the best steak pies. I live in the Borders now and still shop there." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales