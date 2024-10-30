An airline has announced a brand new route between Edinburgh and one of Europe's most culture-rich cities.

Austrian Airlines will arrive at Edinburgh Airport for the first time next summer with new direct flights to Vienna, a stunning destination famed for music, art and architecture.

The airline will touch down at Scotland’s busiest airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, to operate three services each week to the Austrian city, further strengthening the links between two of Europe’s iconic capitals.

Flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft, with services running from June to September.

The new route opens Edinburgh up to even more visitors, while giving people across Scotland and beyond another connection to Vienna. It also means all Lufthansa hubs are now served by the airline group from EDI, enhancing connectivity across the globe.

Austrian Airlines will arrive at Edinburgh Airport for the first time in summer 2025 with new direct flights to Vienna. Photo: Pixabay | Pixabay

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport said: “The arrival of Austrian Airlines is more great news for passengers, strengthening the links between two of Europe’s most fascinating cities in Edinburgh and Vienna.

“The airline’s decision to come to Edinburgh for the first time goes to show the strength of the market here, and the lure that the city – and Scotland – has as one of the world’s best tourist destinations.

“We’re always working hard to ensure passengers have as much choice as possible from EDI, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Austrian Airlines and working with them to facilitate another connection to the beautiful city of Vienna.”

Jim Fairlie, Minister for Connectivity, said: “The announcement of this new service between Edinburgh and Vienna is very welcome as it will provide another boost to our international connectivity.

“This will strengthen links between Scotland and Austria, which is excellent news for business connectivity as well as helping grow the economic benefits of tourism.

“We recognise the importance of Scotland’s international connectivity and we want to see it grow at all Scotland’s airports, capitalising on the huge demand to visit Scotland from around the globe. I wish Edinburgh Airport and Austrian Airlines every success and look forward to seeing the flights take off next summer.”