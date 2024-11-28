EasyJet has announced new flights from Edinburgh to a culture-rich European city famed for its Christmas markets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The low-cost airline will fly twice weekly (on Mondays and Fridays) to Zurich in Switzerland from May 2, 2025. Following the launch, the service will operate all year round.

The flights to Zurich will be especially popular from late November to early January when the city tranforms into a winter wonderland, with snowy streets and incredible festive displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as EasyJet revealed it will base a 10th aircraft at Edinburgh Airport from next summer, allowing the airline to offer even more choices for flights and holidays in the future.

As reported in the Evening News, last week the company put new routes on sale to Olbia, Dusseldorf, Marrakech and Enfidha from the Capital.

Flights from Edinburgh to Marrakech in Morocco and Olbia in Sardinia, Italy, will operate twice-weekly every Thursday and Sunday from 1 May. Flights from Edinburgh to Enfidha in Tunisia will operate twice a week every Tuesday and Saturday from November 3 year-round.

A new year-round city route from Edinburgh to Dusseldorf in Germany will also operate for the first time from next summer. Flights to Dusseldorf are set to take off on May 2 and operate twice-weekly every Monday and Friday throughout the year, providing customers with even more fantastic city break destinations across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Gayward, EasyJet UK Country Manager, said: “We are proud to be Scotland’s largest airline and our success in Scotland is a clear testament to the continued popularity of our flights and holidays, with a record 8.2 million customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares.

“The growth of our fleet with an additional aircraft in Edinburgh will not only support around 400 jobs but is enabling us to further unlock the opportunity of the continuing demand that we see for both leisure and business travel in Scotland.

“We are already capturing this opportunity with the launch of seven new routes to a fantastic range of destinations from next summer, including Zurich, which will provide more customers with even greater choice and connectivity, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Commercial Officer (Aero), said: "We are delighted to see EasyJet basing another aircraft at Edinburgh Airport for summer 2025. This is a testament to our commitment to expanding opportunities for passengers and adding connectivity to and from Scotland's capital.