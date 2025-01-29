Edinburgh bike shop announces closure with 'great sadness' after 30 years in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals have been left gutted after an independent Edinburgh bike shop announced it is closing for good – after nearly 30 years in business.

Biketrax, on Fountainbridge Square in the Tollcross area, shared the news on social media. Bosses said they were left with no choice but to shutter the business as they struggled to make ends meet due to the current "economic climate".

In an emotional post on Facebook, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the end of our journey with Biketrax. It has been one hell of a ride.

“We've had some great times, and we have been proud to be part of the Edinburgh cycling community. Unfortunately, given the current economic climate we have not been able to make ends meet.

“The current management will be stepping out of the cycling industry, but we are hopeful someone will be able to pick up and carry on with the Biketrax brand, which has been a part of the Edinburgh fabric for almost 30 years. Thank you for all the good times, and please keep riding your bikes.”

Locals expressed their sadness at the news in the comments section. One said: “Genuinely gutted for you all, Biketrax has always been a brilliant shop with amazing staff! I will send my best wishes to you all and hope our paths cross again at some point in the future. All the best guys..”

Another wrote: “Thank you so much from me and my son, and all his friends, who you showed how to maintain their bikes instead of ripping them off, like so many others would have done. I've never met a nicer team, in any retail business. Good luck to you all and please keep us posted on any new ventures you start, as I'll definitely be there to support you.”

A third person said: “So sorry to see this news. When I moved to Edinburgh 20+ years ago and wanted to try cycling to work, it was Biketrax where I went for my bike, accessories and advice. Those guys kept me going until very recently. Thank you to everyone who kept me pedaling.”

Biketrax has said anyone who has a bike in for repair will have them returned.