An Indian takeaway that has won awards for its delicious curry has been put up for sale.

Slumdog Indian Takeaway, located at Spring Gardens in Edinburgh, is available either as a single unit or with the Slumdog takeaway on Glasgow Road in Corstorphine.

A listing for the Spring Gardens unit describes it as a great opportunity. Agents Cornerstone Business Agents said: “Our clients currently operate and have this unit branded under the Slumdog Indian Street Food brand.

“Along with Slumdog, the premises also act as a ghost kitchen for SoBe Burgers and Bangtan Korean Fried Chicken, therefore covering 3 different offerings from the same site.

“There is an option to continue with these brands and operate under a franchise agreement, full details can be provided or alternatively, a buyer can choose to de-brand and look to do their own thing”.

The takeaway is available with a leasehold Guide Price - £85,000. For more detail, visit www.cornerstoneba.co.uk