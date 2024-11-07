All Edinburgh and Lothians chippy, takeaway and restaurant winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:46 BST

Here are all the winners in and around Edinburgh at the Good Food Awards 2024

The award winners in the Good Food Awards 2024 were announced today, November 7, so we compiled this photo article showing you all the award winners in Edinburgh and the Lothians for your perusal.

Recognising independent restaurants and food venues, the Good Food Awards have been running since 2002, celebrating “those who strive for culinary excellence within their field”.

The awards, which cover everything from bistros, cafés, gastro pubs, restaurants, takeaways, chippies and hotels, are based entirely based on merit, are free to enter, and voted for by the public.

By using customer feedback/online reviews/nominations/votes, The Good Food Awards aims to reflect ‘genuine dining experiences.’

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards.

1. All Edinburgh and Lothians winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 295A St Johns Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh, EH12 7XF

2. The Prahna Indian Grill - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Gold Seal

Where: 295A St Johns Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh, EH12 7XF Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 76 High Street, Musselburgh, EH21 7BX

3. Parrilla Argentinian Grill - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon

Where: 76 High Street, Musselburgh, EH21 7BX Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 1 Quality Street, North Berwick, EH39 4HJ

4. Alandas Gelato - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon

Where: 1 Quality Street, North Berwick, EH39 4HJ Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice