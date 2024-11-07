The award winners in the Good Food Awards 2024 were announced today, November 7, so we compiled this photo article showing you all the award winners in Edinburgh and the Lothians for your perusal.

Recognising independent restaurants and food venues, the Good Food Awards have been running since 2002, celebrating “those who strive for culinary excellence within their field”.

The awards, which cover everything from bistros, cafés, gastro pubs, restaurants, takeaways, chippies and hotels, are based entirely based on merit, are free to enter, and voted for by the public.

By using customer feedback/online reviews/nominations/votes, The Good Food Awards aims to reflect ‘genuine dining experiences.’

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the local winners at this year's Good Food Awards

2 . The Prahna Indian Grill - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Gold Seal Where: 295A St Johns Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh, EH12 7XF Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Parrilla Argentinian Grill - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon Where: 76 High Street, Musselburgh, EH21 7BX Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Alandas Gelato - 2024/25 Good Food Award - Blue Ribbon Where: 1 Quality Street, North Berwick, EH39 4HJ Photo: Third Party Photo Sales