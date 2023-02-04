News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Paperchase holds massive closing down sale after Tesco takeover news

The store is holding a massive closing down sale

By Rhoda Morrison
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 11:04am

Paperchase in Edinburgh’s George Street is set to permanently close, with sale signs having been placed in the shop’s window.

The store is holding a massive closing down sale, with signs reading ‘everything must go' on display. Other posters also read ‘store closing down’ and ‘all stock reduced’. Some items are on sale for half price.

It comes after news this week that Tesco bought the Paperchase brand after it fell into administration, but did not acquire its high street shops. Stock from the popular stationary brand, which sells everything from cards and notebooks to home accessories and gifts, will now be sold in Tesco stores.

Paperchase in George Street, Edinburgh is to permanently close
More than 100 Paperchase stores across the UK are now set to close, with customers having been told to use gift cards within two weeks. More than 800 jobs are also at risk.

The George Street store is one of two Paperchase outlets in Edinburgh, with the other located in Morningside Road.

The store is the latest of many to announce closures in Edinburgh city centre. Evening News readers were shocked to learn last week that Hamley’s at the St James Quarter is also set to shut its doors, and the owners of the much-loved Newington Stationers also said they had taken the “tough decision” to close.

Paperchase in George Street is now holding a massive closing down sale
