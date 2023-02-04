Paperchase in Edinburgh’s George Street is set to permanently close, with sale signs having been placed in the shop’s window.

The store is holding a massive closing down sale, with signs reading ‘everything must go' on display. Other posters also read ‘store closing down’ and ‘all stock reduced’. Some items are on sale for half price.

It comes after news this week that Tesco bought the Paperchase brand after it fell into administration, but did not acquire its high street shops. Stock from the popular stationary brand, which sells everything from cards and notebooks to home accessories and gifts, will now be sold in Tesco stores.

More than 100 Paperchase stores across the UK are now set to close, with customers having been told to use gift cards within two weeks. More than 800 jobs are also at risk.

The George Street store is one of two Paperchase outlets in Edinburgh, with the other located in Morningside Road.