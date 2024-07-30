Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luxury piercing destination Laura Bond Jewellery has announced an exciting August promotion, offering free piercings for everyone from this Thursday, August 1 until August 25.

This special offer celebrates the first anniversary of its flagship store at 52 Thistle Street in Edinburgh. Throughout the month of August, Laura be waiving the usual £30 piercing fee.

With over 100 solid 14k gold designs suitable for fresh piercings, customers will instead be able to focus solely on carefully choosing their favourite pieces.

Laura Bond, founder and creative director of the brand said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate our first year in Edinburgh by offering this special promotion. August is a perfect time for fresh starts and self-expression, and we want to make it easier for everyone to embrace their unique style and celebrate with us.”

Previously available online only, Laura Bond’s luxury piercing parlour located in Edinburgh’s New Town launched in autumn 2023 and has quickly become a popular destination for jewellery lovers.

Designed by Laura herself, she says every piece of jewellery is ethically produced and made with responsibly sourced gold. The brand has attracted a strong customer and celebrity fan base including Florence Pugh, Michelle Visage, and Nathalie Emmanuelle, who wore Laura Bond jewellery to the 2022 Oscars.

