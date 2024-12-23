Bank of Scotland has also revealed Scotland’s most expensive street, and this time it isn't in the Capital, with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder topping the list. The charming street, part of the prestigious Gleneagles Village and known for its proximity to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will set buyers back £2,927,000.
In second position – and knocked off the No.1 spot after two consecutive years – is Ann Street in Edinburgh. Properties on the Stockbridge street, known for its timeless Georgian façades and in the heart of the city, now average £1,807,000.
Take a look through our gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh.
