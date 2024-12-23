Edinburgh property: Edinburgh's 19 most expensive streets where dream homes cost millions

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:37 GMT
The 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh have been named, with each one boasting million-pound dream homes.

Bank of Scotland has also revealed Scotland’s most expensive street, and this time it isn't in the Capital, with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder topping the list. The charming street, part of the prestigious Gleneagles Village and known for its proximity to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will set buyers back £2,927,000.

In second position – and knocked off the No.1 spot after two consecutive years – is Ann Street in Edinburgh. Properties on the Stockbridge street, known for its timeless Georgian façades and in the heart of the city, now average £1,807,000.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh

Take a look through our gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000

2. Ann Street, Edinburgh, EH4

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000

3. Regent Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000

4. Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh, EH12

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandGeorgian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice