A landmark Edinburgh bank building has gone on the market following the recent closure of the branch.

The 2,865 square-foot, two-storey building which housed the Bank of Scotland on Portobello High Street is being for sale with at overs £500,000.

It comes after the bank closed its doors on Tuesday, November 26. It is one of 15 Bank of Scotland branches that were earmarked for closure between October this year and June 2025.

Property agent CBRE is handling the sale. A listing for the building on the company's website says the area is “a popular retail hub for local startups and businesses, benefiting from its proximity to the city centre and its award-winning beach”.

It adds: “The subject consists of a two storey, detached bank building of steel frame construction with a sandstone rainscreen cladding system, held under a pitched felt roof. Internally, the property consists of a main banking hall on the ground floor along with a WC, a storage cupboard and internal consulting rooms.

“The first floor of the property provides further internal staff meeting rooms and offices, male and female toilets and a staff kitchen area. The interior finish includes suspended ceilings, a mix of spotlighting and CAT 2 fluorescent lighting and a mix of wood-effect vinyl flooring and durable carpet”.

More information can be found via the CBRE website - www.cbre.co.uk