An Edinburgh restaurant has scooped the coveted title of 'No.1 UK restaurant for casual dining' – as well as being named amongst the world's very best.

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, located in the Old Town, was given the accolade in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants 2024.

Considered something of a local institution, the Bank Street restaurant is famous for serving up nine different variations of mash potato including spicy chilli mash, smoked bacon and spring onion mash – all to accompany a variety of classic Scottish dishes.

The popular spot boasts a 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor, with scores of happy customers praising the venue for its ‘wonderful’ food, ‘super-friendly’ staff and ‘buzzing’ atmosphere.

Also earning a place in the UK top 10 list for casual dining is Howies on Waterloo Place. Situated in a Georgian hall at the foot of Calton Hill, the popular restaurant took seventh spot.

Based on 12 months of global review data, the awards showcase Tripadvisor reviewers’ favourite dining spots for 2024 across nine categories: casual dining, date night, fine dining, hidden gems, outdoor, pet-friendly, sustainable, quick bites and vegan/vegetarian.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “With winning restaurants across 60 countries, whether you’re looking for a fine dining experience on your next trip abroad, or a new spot closer to home, this is a definitive guide to the world’s most loved eateries, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.”