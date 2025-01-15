Bosses of the major banks say there are far fewer customers using in-person services these days, with more people opting to use mobile and online banking. As a result, bank branches all across the UK have been shut in recent years, leaving many areas without any local services.
Take a look through our gallery to see every Edinburgh and Lothians bank that will close in 2025 – and all the closures in 2024.
1. Edinburgh and Lothians bank closures
Photo: Gareth Fuller
2. Barclays, The Centre Livingston
Closed: May 10, 2024. Photo: Third Party
3. Bank of Scotland, Bonnyrigg
Closed: October 16, 2024 Photo: Google Street View
4. Bank of Scotland, Portobello High Street, Edinburgh
Closed: October 22, 2024 Photo: Shaker T Photography
