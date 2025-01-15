Every Edinburgh and Lothians bank that will close in 2025 - and all the closures in 2024

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:41 BST
In the past year, dozens of banks have closed across the country – including several in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Bosses of the major banks say there are far fewer customers using in-person services these days, with more people opting to use mobile and online banking. As a result, bank branches all across the UK have been shut in recent years, leaving many areas without any local services.

Take a look through our gallery to see every Edinburgh and Lothians bank that will close in 2025 – and all the closures in 2024.

1. Edinburgh and Lothians bank closures

Take a look through our gallery to see every Edinburgh and Lothians bank that will close in 2025 - and all the closures in 2024. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Closed: May 10, 2024.

2. Barclays, The Centre Livingston

Closed: May 10, 2024. Photo: Third Party

Closed: October 16, 2024

3. Bank of Scotland, Bonnyrigg

Closed: October 16, 2024 Photo: Google Street View

Closed: October 22, 2024

4. Bank of Scotland, Portobello High Street, Edinburgh

Closed: October 22, 2024 Photo: Shaker T Photography

