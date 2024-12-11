A much-loved Edinbugh store has been named as one of the UK's best Christmas shops.

It comes as The Times published its list of fabulously festive places spots to fairy lights, hand-painted baubles and all manner of things connected to Christmas.

Introducing the list, the newspaper said: “Before you dust off the same old fairy lights, consider if your Christmas scheme requires a refresh. Whether you need new hand-painted baubles or novelty trimmings (a cheese-shaped glass ornament, maybe?) the UK’s finest year-round Christmas shops have the lot.

“The seven featured (open seven days a week, unless otherwise specified) are in some of the country’s most popular tourist haunts, so you can turn your shopping trip into a full-blown festive weekender with seasonal nibbles, entertainment and a cosy hotel too.”

In 7th place on the list, The Nutcracker Christmas Shop in Edinburgh was the only Scottish store to feature. The busy store, which is located on the High Street, has been in business for around 22 years and is hugely popular with locals and tourists. On it website, the Nutcracker promises that it’s ‘Christmas every day’ inside the store.

In its description of the shop, The Times said: “The Scottish capital is ahome to the original Nutcracker, a Christmas shop sourcing decorations from around the world, from tartan reindeer to glass angels (nutcrackerchristmasshop.com).

“Pop into the High Street outlet for the impressive array of (what else?) nutcrackers, then make then make your way around the corner to the Market Street Hotel, where wooden shutters open to sweeping city views.”