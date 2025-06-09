Price of popular West Lothian restaurant cut by £100,000 as attempts to sell continue

One of West Lothian's top restaurants is still on the market - and the price has been significantly reduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vim & Vigour, on Glasgow Road in Bathgate, is described as “an exceptional five-star dining destination where passion meets perfection”. The restaurant, which has over 8,000 followers on social media, has an annual turnover of £500K.

The business was put up for sale in March for a leasehold price of £250,000, but having failed to find a buyer, the asking price has now been slashed by £100k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A listing for the eatery on Rightbiz says: “With an annual turnover of £500K, our restaurant is a testament to success. We enjoy a loyal customer base and a glowing reputation, which highlights our commitment to quality and service.

“Recently renovated to meet the highest standards, our venue combines style with efficiency. The space accommodates 68 guests, offering an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere.

“Spanning 45 sqm, our kitchen is a dream come true for culinary professionals. It's equipped with essential facilities including a separate dry store, laundry room, and staff amenities, facilitating smooth operations. The kitchen is fully equipped with a walk-in fridge, freestanding and under-counter prep fridges, freezers, gas cookers, electric fryers, an electric griddle, a combination oven, and more.

“Positioned in an elegant setting, with a refined menu and impeccable service, we are a premier dining destination with endless potential for growth and innovation. Our modern interior features stylish lighting and seating arrangements, complemented by a fully equipped bar offering a wide selection of drinks. The establishment benefits from a prime location with attractive exterior signage and ensures efficient storage and refrigeration solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a strong online presence, Vim & Vigour maintains an active Facebook page with over 6,000 followers and an Instagram fan base exceeding 2,000. We boast a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor with over 100 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google.”

You can view the full listing here.