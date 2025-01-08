Beloved West Lothian shop announces sad closure, as locals left distraught over 'devastating news'
Kidzeco, on George Street in Bathgate, will pull down the shutters on January 31 after the social enterprise was unable to negotiate a new lease agreement with its landlord.
Described as being a vital part of the local community, Kidzeco sells high quality pre-loved children's clothes, toys and essential equipment at affordable prices, as well as offering vital support to families.
Sharing the sad news in a statement on Facebook, the Kidzeco team said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the forthcoming closure of our store in Bathgate. After nearly 15 years of being rooted in the heart of the Bathgate community, we have reached the end of our lease term. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to negotiate a new lease agreement with the landlord.
“Our last day of trading at the Bathgate store will be Friday, 31st January 2025. Please note that all classes currently advertised will continue to run until this date. Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to accept donations at our Bathgate store.
“We know how devastating this news will be for the many families who have relied on our store, attended our groups and classes, and supported us over the years. Please be assured that we remain fully committed to our mission, and we will continue to explore opportunities to secure alternative premises.”
Dozens of locals reacted with sadness to the news, with one customer saying: “This is so so devastating! My wee man will also be so gutted, he loved doing his lemonade stands at the shop. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for giving my wee man those opportunities last year.”
Another local wrote: “This is so sad – and such a loss for Bathgate and beyond! The community will miss you and families will miss out on everything you guys do for them.”
A third person thanked staff for their support, saying: “I'm so sad to hear this, you have all been a big support in helping me with my anxiety and my little one has come on leaps and bounds thanks to classes there. I hope you find somewhere soon in Bathgate – you are all amazing.”
A fourth bemoaned the loss, writing: “My wee one loves coming in for a wee play and we have picked up some great toys and books. Hopefully you can get another premises, as you guys are at the heart of the community – and are very much needed for other parents and children, too.”
Kidzeco and Kidz n Kin in Livingston will remain open.
