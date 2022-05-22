What is Flannels? Here's everything you need to know about the fashion store coming to Princes Street in Edinburgh

Flannels is set to move into the ground and first floors of the former BhS store on Princes Street.

Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to the Capital's busy shopping street.

What is Flannels?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flannels is a luxury fashion retailer, which was founded in 1976 in Cheshire. There are now over 50 Flannel stores across the UK.

It was founded by Neil Prosser, who was the managing director until 2017, when Flannels was purchased by the Fraser Group.

The Fraser Group also owns House of Fraser, Sports Direct, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels, USC, Lillywhites, Evans Cycles and Everlast Fitness Club.

Flannels will be opening in Edinburgh

What does it sell?

Flannels sells up-market menswear, womenswear and kidswear, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

They also have a new beauty range, which was launched last year. Make-up, perfume, and skin care and hair products will be on offer at the new store on Princes Street.

What brands will be on offer?

Flannels stocks clothes from many luxury designers, including Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, Tom Ford, Versace, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, and Prada.

They also sell clothes from Viktor and Rolf, Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne, Mulberry, Armani, Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander Wang, Stella McCartney, and Michael Kors.

Other high end brands on offer include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Barbour, Ted Baker and Canada Goose.

High-end sports wear is also available, as Flannels stocks Adidas, Puma, Nike, Fred and Perry, Champion, Under Armour and Lacoste.

Their beauty range also includes luxury brands, like Clinique, Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone, Kiehls, Laura Mercier, Mac, Mario Badescu, Morphe and Urban Decay.

How expensive is it?

Flannels sells mostly luxury items, so it is more pricey than most high-street clothing stores.

Most womenswear and menswear starts at around £50, however, some of the designer items on offer cost up to £4,000.

Are there other Flannels stores in Scotland?

West Lothian shoppers won’t have to travel to Edinburgh, as there is already a Flannels store in Livingston.