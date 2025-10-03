20 of the best neighbourhoods and streets in Edinburgh according to our readers

We asked our readers to tell us about their favourite places in Edinburgh and of course, many named their favourite neighbourhoods in the list. Some went a step further and named specific streets which they love to visit and spend time in.
Our readers also named beauty spots, businesses and buildings among their favourite places.
Take a look through our gallery to see the Edinburgh neighbourhoods and streets our readers named among their favourites.
1. Portobello
Portobello always features on our readers' lists of favourite places and it comes as no surprise. With a bustling high street, great restaurants, pubs and cafes and a beautiful beach, it is such a lovely place to live and visit. | Lisa Ferguson
2. Cockburn Street
Many of our readers also named Cockburn Street as one of their favourite places. The curved street, just off the Royal Mile, is a great place to eat, drink and shop, with lots of independent businesses. | Google Maps
3. Stockbridge
Leafy Stockbridge was also named as one of our readers' favourite places, with people having praised its businesses and picturesque streets. | Google Maps
4. Broughton Street
Broughton Street is a just a short walk from Princes Street and is home to lots of unique shops and great places to eat, so it's no surprise that our readers love it. | Google Maps