Where Edinburgh ranks among the UK's ‘11 best cities for food’ according to Time Out

Time Out used two data sources to compile its just-published list of the UK’s 11 best food cities in 2025. First, more than 18,500 people around the world were surveyed about food in their city and each city was ranked on how locals rated the quality and affordability of their food scene – with 18 different criteria.

This data was then combined with scores from a panel of Time Out food experts – Time Out’s writers, food critics and Time Out Market chefs from the ten food and cultural markets open around the world – who were asked to share their insights into the best cities for food around the world right now.

Leonie Cooper, Food & Drink Editor at Time Out, says: “Alongside a massive survey of worldwide Time Out readers, our hungry team of local experts have eaten our way across the planet in a ravenous quest to discover the tastiest cities in the world.

“Alas, the number one spot wasn't in the UK (however, we can't argue with New Orleans as the 2025 winner), but 11 UK cities have managed to make the final cut. Proof if was ever needed that there's so much more to this country than pie'n'mash, chicken tikka masala and fish and chips.”

Take a look through our gallery to see the top 11 best cities for food in the UK in 2025, according to Time Out – including Edinburgh.

1 . The UK's '11 best cities for food'

2 . Liverpool UK rank: 1st. Time Out says: A whopping 84 percent of respondents rated Liverpool's quality of restaurants, with a still-very-impressive 68 percent saying the food scene is affordable.

3 . Brighton UK rank: 2nd. Time Out says: Next up in the food city ranking was Brighton, with 88 percent of those surveyed feeling positive about the city's restaurants in general.

4 . London UK rank: 3rd. Time Out says: London came third in our list this year, with a huge 93 percent rating for its restaurant scene in general, though the capital suffered with poor scores for how affordable and welcoming the respondents saw it.