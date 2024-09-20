Free Dementia Friendly Café

By Maureen Cameron
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Manor Grange Care Home is pleased to announce its brand new FREE Monthly Dementia Friendly Café

Manor Grange Care Home is opening a new Monthly Dementia Friendly Cafe where unpaid Carers within the local community, can come along to enjoy a monthly coffee morning whilst their loved one can participate in of our activity sessions all at no charge.

Caring for individuals living with Dementia can sometimes be an exhausting challenge with very limited practicle support available withing the local community. We want to play a part in changing this by offering a friendly, fun and safe environment where unpaid carers can relax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initially the Dementia Friendly Cafe will be held on the first Friday each month, but we can be flixible depending on the needs of the local community.

Contact Maureen [email protected] for further information.

Related topics:Carers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.