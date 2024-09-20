Free Dementia Friendly Café
Manor Grange Care Home is opening a new Monthly Dementia Friendly Cafe where unpaid Carers within the local community, can come along to enjoy a monthly coffee morning whilst their loved one can participate in of our activity sessions all at no charge.
Caring for individuals living with Dementia can sometimes be an exhausting challenge with very limited practicle support available withing the local community. We want to play a part in changing this by offering a friendly, fun and safe environment where unpaid carers can relax.
Initially the Dementia Friendly Cafe will be held on the first Friday each month, but we can be flixible depending on the needs of the local community.
Contact Maureen [email protected] for further information.
