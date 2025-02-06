£100k lottery grant offers boost for sight loss services in Scotland

A sight loss organisation’s services in Scotland have been awarded a cash boost of nearly £100,000 for the next three years.

The money awarded by the National Lottery Community Fund, made possible by National Lottery players, is earmarked to support the Macular Society’s work.

It is a national charity which supports people with macular disease, the most common form of sight loss in the UK, with services from counselling and befriending, to funding groundbreaking research.

The money, totalling £97,143 through to 2028, is earmarked to support the sight loss charity’s work from monthly local support groups, to information events across the country.

In Edinburgh, the Macular Society runs five support groups including monthly get togethers in Portobello, Morningside and Stockbridge.

Macular Society senior regional manager for Scotland, Laura Gray, said: “Our huge thanks go to National Lottery Community Fund for their continued support of both our vital services and the people who rely on them.

“This latest grant helps to ensure we can continue to offer vital peer support, advice and information to the thousands of people affected by macular disease in Scotland.

“Life can be challenging for people with a sight loss condition, so funding like this really helps us to provide them with the kind of support which we know can make such a difference.”

Macular Society support group members benefit from the National Lottery community Fund grant

The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Every day National Lottery funding is changing the lives of thousands of people in communities across Scotland. This project, delivered by The Macular Disease Society is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work which is making a real difference to so many.”

Nearly 1.5 million people are living with macular disease and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 54,000 people in Scotland – 700,000 across the UK.

For more information on macular disease and to join your nearest Edinburgh support group, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]