Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens renew vows on ITV show 'This Morning'

The couple were asked to appear on the show throughout the full two and a half hours due to them celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year and to renew their vows on a live TV broadcast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star couple were first seen on board a victorian red single decker London bus that arrived inside the studio set as the couple along with other couples made their way to the backstage dressing area

Later on the show Debbie was asked to test a new stay on lipstick with Craig by her side as three other couples also tested out different lipstick brands as beauty expert Nadine Baggott asked Debbie to kiss Craig on the cheek to see if it leaves a mark which quickly turned into chaos as Craig then said 'Come here Debbie' he then grabbed her head and planted a huge kiss on shocked Debbie's lips and straight after Dermot said 'Heaven still is a place on earth' and her then asked Debbie 'How was that' as Debbie gave her positive answer about the Maybelline lipstick Craig added in 'I enjoyed that' and Alison Hammond said the couple need to get a room as Nadine high fived Craig during the break saying to the couple ' well done, you stole the show'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on in the show the couple both dressed a in a bright red shiny suit and red matching dress and entered the studio with the other couples to renew their wedding vows which was done by Gogglebox star and real life Reverend Kate Bottley as the couple repeated every word to secure their wedding vows of 30 years married and sealed it with a kiss as Debbie got emotional standing next to Alison Hammond the presenter started welling up too and the vows were renewed

Craig and Debbie Stephens on the This Morning set with Alison Hammond and Dermot O Leary

Later Debbie helped cut the 3 tier wedding cake with Alison and the other brides as Alison and Dermot were ready to say goodbye to the viewers for this episode Alison quickly turned to Craig and asked 'How was that Craig' as Craig quickly responded in his Elvis styled red suit with the words 'I'm all shook up' as the host went into fits of laughter with the whole studio

Debbie said 'This was a dream come true to come to this massive show I've watched for many years and meet Alison and Dermot and renew my wedding vows to Craig as we hit our 30 years was just magnificent'

Craig said 'This will last forever and to be here is outstanding and Alison found me funny and Dermot everytime he said hey Craigy lad it was pure fun but real too and to meet the stars including Torville & Dean whom we shared radio mics with was amazing'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig and Debbie were seen after schmoozing with ITV stars including fashion expert from the Lorraine show Mark Hayes.

The special episode which aired on Valentines Day is now available on the STV Player.