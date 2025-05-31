14 Scottish universities ranked best to worst in league table, according to students

The Complete University Guide’s annual university league tables and rankings are a useful guide for anyone entering into higher education.

The respected website’s 2025 league tables rank the UK’s best universities from best to worst – and we've crunched the data to compile our own list of Scotland’s universities.

League tables like this are essential for students, as they help them to make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and plenty more besides.

Browse our picture gallery to see how 14 Scottish unis compare, according to the Complete University Guide.

University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.

The University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.