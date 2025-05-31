14 Scottish universities ranked best to worst in league table, according to students

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st May 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 04:46 BST

Thinking of attending a university in Scotland this year? Check this out before making a decision on where to go.

The Complete University Guide’s annual university league tables and rankings are a useful guide for anyone entering into higher education.

The respected website’s 2025 league tables rank the UK’s best universities from best to worst – and we've crunched the data to compile our own list of Scotland’s universities.

League tables like this are essential for students, as they help them to make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and plenty more besides.

Browse our picture gallery to see how 14 Scottish unis compare, according to the Complete University Guide.

Scroll through our gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked for ‘student satisfaction’ levels in 2025.

1. Scotland's 14 universities ranked for ‘student satisfaction’

Scroll through our gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked for ‘student satisfaction’ levels in 2025. Photo: Pixabay

Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%. Photo: Third Party

2. University of St Andrews

Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Overall score: 94%. Entry standards: 100%. Student satisfaction: 83%. Research quality: 83%. Graduate prospects: 90%.

Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

3. The University of Edinburgh

Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

4. University of Glasgow

Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

