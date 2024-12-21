Scotland’s 14 universities ranked best to worst in Guardian University Guide 2025 league table

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st Dec 2024, 15:20 GMT
Universities across the UK have been ranked best to worst in a league table – and we've studied the data to see how Scotland's 14 universities compare.

The Guardian University Guide ranks institutions through eight different scores, to form a total out of 100. The categories take into consideration what students say about the quality of teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes, and job prospects.

Each uni is then given a main table ranking between one and 122 – the number of UK universities – with one being the best and 122 being the worst. Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see how Scotland's universities rank against universities in the rest of the UK and Scotland.

This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 1. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.6.

2. University of St Andrews

This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 1. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.6. Photo: Third Party

This year's UK rank: 12. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 73.3.

3. University of Aberdeen

This year's UK rank: 12. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 73.3. Photo: Third Party

This year's UK rank: 14. Last year's UK rank: 13. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 68.9.

4. University of Glasgow

This year's UK rank: 14. Last year's UK rank: 13. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 68.9. Photo: Third Party

