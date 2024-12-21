Scotland’s 14 universities ranked best to worst in Guardian University Guide 2025 league table

The Guardian University Guide ranks institutions through eight different scores, to form a total out of 100. The categories take into consideration what students say about the quality of teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes, and job prospects.

Each uni is then given a main table ranking between one and 122 – the number of UK universities – with one being the best and 122 being the worst. Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.

1 . Scotland's 14 universities ranked best to worst

2 . University of St Andrews This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 1. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.6.

3 . University of Aberdeen This year's UK rank: 12. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 73.3.

4 . University of Glasgow This year's UK rank: 14. Last year's UK rank: 13. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 68.9.