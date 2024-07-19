Scotland’s 14 universities rated from best to worst - according to Complete University Guide league table

New for 2025, The Complete University Guide’s league tables rank the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas.

We’ve looked at the data and put togehter a list of Scotland’s 14 universities. The league tables can help students make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and more.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see how Scotland's 14 universities comapre according to the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.

1 . Ranking 14 universities in Scotland Take a look through our photo gallery to see how 14 universities in Scotland compat – based on Complete University Guide’s latest rankings. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . University of Glasgow Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . University of Strathclyde (Glasgow) Scotland rank: 4. UK rank: 32. Overall score: 73%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 78%. Research quality: 82%. Graduate prospects: 86%. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales