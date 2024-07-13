Edinburgh P7s: 18 final year class photos as Edinburgh's pupils wave goodbye to primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Next month, hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh will make the milestone move to secondary school.

To mark the special occasion, we visited schools across the capital to capture pupils’ final days at primary.

Take a look through our latest installment of the P7 Yearbook 2024 and see if you can spot anyone you know. If you want to purchase any of the photos below, visit the National World Photo Sales page.

Lorne Primary School

Lorne Primary School | Scott Louden

Mannafields Christian School

Mannafields Christian School | Scott Louden

Murrayburn Primary School

Murrayburn Primary School | Alan Rennie

Murrayburn Primary School

Murrayburn Primary School | Alan Rennie

