World Book Day sees Edinburgh school pupils dress in creative costumes inspired by their favourite stories

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Mar 2025, 04:31 BST

It’s no secret that children love going on adventures through books - whether they’re exploring Kirrin Island with the Famous Five, tasting Fizzy Lifting Drinks with Charlie and Grandpa Joe or taking a stroll through the deep dark wood in search of The Gruffalo.

And each year, World Book Day gives youngsters the chance to celebrate all their favourite stories and even bring the books to life by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Schools across Edinburgh took part in the World Book Day celebrations on Thursday, March 6. Take a look through our gallery to see some of the city’s pupils’ creative costumes.

Regius School

1. World Book Day

Regius School | Submitted

Mannafields Christian School

2. World Book Day

Mannafields Christian School | Submitted

Bruntsfield Primary School - Primary 1A

3. World Book Day

Bruntsfield Primary School - Primary 1A | Submitted

Bruntsfield Primary School - Primary 1B

4. World Book Day

Bruntsfield Primary School - Primary 1B | Submitted

