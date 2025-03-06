Over the years, some amazing novels have been set in Edinburgh – from golden oldies like The Heart of Midlothian to modern classics such as Trainspotting.

Truth is, our list could have included a lot more than the 19 novels we’ve opted for – but we’re sure you’ll agree there’s some great stuff to get your teeth into here.

Our list features newer releases, classics and everything in between. The books are assembled in no particular order.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see which booked we opted for – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Fleshmarket Close by Ian Rankin No list of Edinburgh-set novels would be complete without one of the city's most famous fictional inhabitants DI Rebus. In the Marchmont resident's fifteenth outing, an illegal immigrant is found murdered in an Edinburgh scheme. Facing unwanted retirement, Rebus must visit an asylum seekers' detention centre and deal with Scotland's capital's criminal underworld while, maybe, falling in love.

44 Scotland Street by Alexander McCall Smith Learn about tenement life in Edinburgh's famous New Town in this vivid exploration of the residents of 44 Scotland Street and their neighbours. Gently satirical and partially influenced by Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, the novel was first published episodically in The Scotsman but now acts as the gateway to a 15-book series.