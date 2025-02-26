Historic 125-year-old Edinburgh bookshop announces sad closure with heartfelt message
B. McCall Barbour, a Christian bookshop located on George IV Bridge, was established in 1900, serving as both a ministry and literature service. It will shut for good on March 14, and a closing down sale is on now, with 50% off all stock.
The bookshop, which occupies the upper floor of a B-listed building adjacent to the Frankenstein pub, sells a wide selection of Christian books, gifts, and other religious items.
Announcing the closure in a statement on its website, the owners said: “We deeply regret that B. McCall Barbour Christian bookshop is moving towards closure on 14 March, 2025 after 125 years serving as both a ministry and literature service. To that end, a ‘Closing Down Sale’ is now effective, with all existing stock reduced by 50%.
“Thank you to all our customers over the many years for your faithful support, with your custom and your prayers – both very much appreciated.”
Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening – sign up for the new breaking newsletter. Click here to sign up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.