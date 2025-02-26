Historic 125-year-old Edinburgh bookshop announces sad closure with heartfelt message

A family-run store based in the heart of Edinburgh has announced its sad closure – after 125 years in the Capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B. McCall Barbour, a Christian bookshop located on George IV Bridge, was established in 1900, serving as both a ministry and literature service. It will shut for good on March 14, and a closing down sale is on now, with 50% off all stock.

The bookshop, which occupies the upper floor of a B-listed building adjacent to the Frankenstein pub, sells a wide selection of Christian books, gifts, and other religious items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the closure in a statement on its website, the owners said: “We deeply regret that B. McCall Barbour Christian bookshop is moving towards closure on 14 March, 2025 after 125 years serving as both a ministry and literature service. To that end, a ‘Closing Down Sale’ is now effective, with all existing stock reduced by 50%.

“Thank you to all our customers over the many years for your faithful support, with your custom and your prayers – both very much appreciated.”

Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening – sign up for the new breaking newsletter. Click here to sign up.