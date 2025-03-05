9 timeless Edinburgh pubs every bookworm should visit on World Book Day 2025

4 . Deacon Brodie’s Tavern

Where: 435 Lawnmarket, EH1 2NT. About: This historic pub has been around since 1806, named after the infamous Deacon Brodie – a respectable Edinburgh businessman who moonlighted as a burglar and gambler. The true tale (and no doubt the pub itself) inspired Robert Louis Stevenson. After penning an unsuccessful play called Deacon Brodie, The Double Life, Stevenson further explored the duality of man in one of his most famous works, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Photo: Third Party