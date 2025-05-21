East Lothian’s 13 best primary schools in 2025 according to latest data

The best performing state primary schools in East Lothian have been named – and it will make interesting reading for parents and guardians.

The information comes courtesy of the Sunday Times, who provide an annual ranking of Scotland’s primary schools based on official government data.

Schools submit information on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up the Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. This year, a record 89 schools scored top marks – up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available on The Times website.

Browse our photo gallery for the top 13 primary schools in East Lothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

1. The top 13 primary schools in East Lothian

Address: Off Clayknowes Way, Musselburgh EH21 6UL. East Lothian rank: 1. National rank: 75. Scored 400 out of 400.

2. Stoneyhill Primary School

Address: Muirfield Terrace, Gullane EH31 2HL. East Lothian rank 2: National rank 220. Scored 380 out of 400.

3. Gullane Primary School

Address: 3 Stoneyhill Farm Road, Musselburgh EH21 6QS. East Lothian rank 3: National rank 424. Scored 360 out of 400.

4. Campie Primary School

