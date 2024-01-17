News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh high schools: The best performing state secondary schools in Edinburgh based on exam results

Edinburgh's best-performing state secondary schools have been revealed in new national rankings – see if your child's school makes the cut
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT

Each year, The Sunday Times releases a league table of the top achieving state and private high schools in Scotland. Eight schools in Edinburgh made the top 99 list of best state secondaries, with one of the Capital’s schools being named amongst the very best in the country.

The rankings were based on exam results in 2023. Breaking down the top 99 placings, we’ve ranked the Edinburgh state high schools on the list in order from 1-9. It should be noted that not every school in Scotland is included in the table – there are 346 high schools across the country and the table only includes 99. The Sunday Times’ data team says: “If a school does not appear in the Parent Power league table it is most likely because it did not respond to our requests for its Highers, A-level and GCSE results, and the results could not be found in the public domain.”

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see how Edinburgh’s best state high schools rank.

Where: 111 Viewforth, Edinburgh EH11 1FL. According to the Sunday Times, Boroughmuir High School is the best state secondary in Edinburgh. The school, which moved to a new building in 2018, was ranked sixth overall in the 2024 Parent Power Schools Guide for Scotland. Photo: Third Party

Where: 120 Warrender Park Road, Edinburgh EH9 1DD. Coming in at number two on the list of best Edinburgh schools is James Gillespie's High School, which is 17th in the Scotland-wide rankings. Photo: Third Party

Where: East Barnton Avenue, Edinburgh EH4 6AQ. The Royal High School is the third best Edinburgh state secondary, according to the Sunday Times list. It is the 18th best in Scotland, according to the 2024 Parent Power rankings. Photo: Third Party

Where: 2-20 Chalmers St, Edinburgh EH3 9ES. St Thomas of Aquin’s RC High ranks as the fourth best state secondary school in Edinburgh, according to the Sunday Times list. It is placed 19= nationally. Photo: Third Party

