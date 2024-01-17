The rankings were based on exam results in 2023. Breaking down the top 99 placings, we’ve ranked the Edinburgh state high schools on the list in order from 1-9. It should be noted that not every school in Scotland is included in the table – there are 346 high schools across the country and the table only includes 99. The Sunday Times’ data team says: “If a school does not appear in the Parent Power league table it is most likely because it did not respond to our requests for its Highers, A-level and GCSE results, and the results could not be found in the public domain.”