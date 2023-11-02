News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P1s: 23 sweet class photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' first days in Primary 1

The latest instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook 2023.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT

In celebration of Edinburgh youngsters' milestone moves to primary school this summer, we have been taking a look through our yearbook of Primary 1 class photos.

Earlier this year, we published Primary 7 class photos before pupils embarked on a new adventure at secondary school. But with one lot of pupils having left primary school, hundreds more stepped foot in classrooms for the first time.

Take a look through our latest gallery to see if you can spot your children in their adorable class photos.

Holy Cross RC Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

Holy Cross RC Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

James Gillespie's Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

James Gillespie's Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

James Gillespie's Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

James Gillespie's Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Juniper Green Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

Juniper Green Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

