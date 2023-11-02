The latest instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook 2023.

In celebration of Edinburgh youngsters' milestone moves to primary school this summer, we have been taking a look through our yearbook of Primary 1 class photos.

Earlier this year, we published Primary 7 class photos before pupils embarked on a new adventure at secondary school. But with one lot of pupils having left primary school, hundreds more stepped foot in classrooms for the first time.

Take a look through our latest gallery to see if you can spot your children in their adorable class photos.

1 . P1 Yearbook 2023 Holy Cross RC Primary School Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . P1 Yearbook 2023 James Gillespie's Primary School Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . P1 Yearbook 2023 James Gillespie's Primary School Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . P1 Yearbook 2023 Juniper Green Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie Photo Sales