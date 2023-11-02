Edinburgh P1s: 23 sweet class photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' first days in Primary 1
The latest instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook 2023.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
In celebration of Edinburgh youngsters' milestone moves to primary school this summer, we have been taking a look through our yearbook of Primary 1 class photos.
Earlier this year, we published Primary 7 class photos before pupils embarked on a new adventure at secondary school. But with one lot of pupils having left primary school, hundreds more stepped foot in classrooms for the first time.
Take a look through our latest gallery to see if you can spot your children in their adorable class photos.
