For many youngsters across Edinburgh, that means their first day at secondary school is right around the corner.

To mark their move from primary school, we visited schools across Edinburgh to capture pupils’ final days at primary before the summer holidays.

Over the summer holidays, we have published several instalments of our Primary 7 Yearbook and this is the last gallery in our series.

Take a look through to see if you can spot any pupils you know and join us in wishing all those starting at a new school this month good luck. To purchase any of the photos in this series, visit National World’s Photo Sales page here.

1 . P7 Yearbook 2024 Tollcross Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

