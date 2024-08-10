Edinburgh P7s: 14 final class photos as Edinburgh's Primary 7 pupils get ready for secondary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

The start of the new school year is fast approaching and there are only days to go until pupils return to the classroom.

For many youngsters across Edinburgh, that means their first day at secondary school is right around the corner.

To mark their move from primary school, we visited schools across Edinburgh to capture pupils’ final days at primary before the summer holidays.

Over the summer holidays, we have published several instalments of our Primary 7 Yearbook and this is the last gallery in our series.

Take a look through to see if you can spot any pupils you know and join us in wishing all those starting at a new school this month good luck. To purchase any of the photos in this series, visit National World’s Photo Sales page here.

Tollcross Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Tollcross Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Tollcross Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Tollcross Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Tollcross Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Tollcross Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Towerbank Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

Towerbank Primary School | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsPrimary schoolEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice