Edinburgh P7s: 16 class photos which capture Edinburgh pupils' final days at primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 27th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

For hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, the end of the summer holidays will mark a new chapter in their lives.

In June, Primary 7 pupils said goodbye to their schools of the past seven years and prepared to make the move to secondary school. And that day is now right around the corner.

To celebrate the milestone in their academic careers, we visited primaries across the city to capture pupils’ final days in Primary 7.

Take a look through our gallery of final year class photos. You can also purchase any of the below photos at the National World Photo Sales page here.

South Morningside Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

South Morningside Primary School | Scott Louden

South Morningside Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

South Morningside Primary School | Scott Louden

South Morningside Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

South Morningside Primary School | Scott Louden

St Andrew's Fox Covert RC Primary

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

St Andrew's Fox Covert RC Primary | Alan Rennie

