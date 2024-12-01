The Sunday Times 2024 league table looked at primary schools across the country and assessed them on a variety of factors, giving them scores out of 100 on listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing. Nationwide, a total of 81 schools scored a perfect 400 out of 400.

Neighbourhood deprivation figures which take into account income, jobs, health, education, housing, crime and access to local amenities were also taken into account.

Speaking about the findings, a spokesperson for the Sunday Times said: “We are always careful to clarify thatthe Scotland Primary School League Table is not 'Scotland's schools ranked from best to worst'.

“It presents government data from primary seven, arguably the most important year for pupils preparing for high school, for parents to analyse standards across the 1,250 schools that published reportable results. Our aim is to present data in an easily accessible format that parents can understand.”

Look through our photo gallery to see the 15 primary schools from Edinburgh and the Lothians that achieved top marks.

1 . The 15 best primary schools in Edinburgh and Lothians Take a look through our photo gallery to see which 15 primary schools from Edinburgh and the Lothians rank the highest. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Holy Cross RC Primary School Where: Craighall Road, Edinburgh EH6 4RE. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 20%. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Wardie Primary School Where: Granton Road, Edinburgh EH5 3NJ. Scored a perfect 400 out of 400. Deprivation: 10%. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales