Edinburgh secondary schools 2024: 22 high schools in Edinburgh ranked best to worst in new league table

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:35 BST
The Times and Sunday Times have ranked Scotland’s 347 state high schools from best to worst – and we’ve looked the data to determine the top-performing secondary schools in Edinburgh.

The newspaper's yearly secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the past two years.

A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools is available to view on The Times website.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare against each other – and where they rank on a national level.

Take a look through our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state high schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level. Photo: Pixabay.

1. Ranking Edinburgh's 22 state high schools

Take a look through our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state high schools compare against each other, and where they rank on a national level. Photo: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

2. Boroughmuir High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th

3. The Royal High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th

4. Firrhill High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.