The newspaper's yearly secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the “gold standard” of five highers in the past two years.
A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools is available to view on The Times website.
David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”
Scroll through our photo gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare against each other – and where they rank on a national level.
