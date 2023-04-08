Renowned for being one of the best locations in the UK to study, Edinburgh is bustling with eager students. But does the city have enough space for learners to knuckle down and complete deadlines and exams?

With the term well under way, university libraries are filling up fast. And with study space playing a huge role in how effectively students learn, Yugo, a local student housing brand and operator, has revealed what it thinks is the most in-demand study spots in Edinburgh.

What’s more, the hidden gem locations are complete with which is best for individuals based on their personality type – after all, studying is a personal process, what works for one may not work for another. Whether you are ‘too cool for school’, or prefer a more structured revision schedule, there is an abundance of choice in the city to help you settle down and unpick your lecture notes.

Central Library, George IV bridge, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Central Library

If the library is your favourite place to download on your brain, you are not alone. The library, alongside its convenience, is usually a great atmosphere to grab a spot, get in the zone, and get those brain waves working. If you are a library lover, Yugo bets you’re an old soul. The organisation said: “You need a quiet place to concentrate, and a little bit in you loves having the power to call the librarian to ask that rowdy group to settle down anonymously.”

Union Brew Lab coffee shop

If you choose to complete your studies in a coffee shop, Yugo thinks you’re pretty trendy. It said: “You like to get all dressed up in a snazzy outfit, you make sure you bring out your best stationery, and you always have a cheeky iced coffee on the go – you’re an inspiration, but how on earth do you get anything done!? Studying at the coffee shop can be super overstimulating, that’s why Yugo believes you have a great pair of headphones and a study playlist full of lo-fi beats.”

Saughton Park, Balgreen Road, Edinburgh.

Saughton Park & Gardens

A spokesperson for Yugo said: “When the weather is good, you love nothing more than to grab your favourite blanket, gather a selection of scrummy snacks, and head out into the local greenery to soak up some vitamin D whilst you study. We get it, its super refreshing and calming to hear the wind breeze through the trees. But we have one question, where on earth do you go in the winter? This is an important question. Do you just disappear? Do you study in a giant puffer coat, and a hat and gloves?”

Your bed

Ah yes, the ‘soft office’, aka your bed. If you are a bed studier, your top priority is comfort. Forget putting on actual trousers, the soft office dress-code is pyjamas, fluffy socks, unbrushed hair, and an oodie for warmth – and that is what you love. You get to control your own environment, from noise levels, to lighting, to temperature. Sweet, sweet solitude.

Yugo said: “We reckon you are a bit of an introvert. You love having your own space, and you work better as an individual than in a team. Here is your welcome reminder that you do not have to be social to be successful! You got this.”

A study group

Yugo said: “Well, hey there, you little socialite. You love any opportunity to get outside and meet new, interesting people. If you attend study groups, we bet that most of the time, you end up spending more time socialising than you do studying. You’re a sucker for a meaty conversation – as long as it doesn’t revolve around the topic of study, of course.

“You thrive around other people. When you actually do get around to studying, you bounce off other people’s energy and share valuable wisdom with each other. You’ve got a good thing going – when you actually get around to doing it!”