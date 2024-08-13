Edinburgh's 15 top-rated high and secondary schools - based on Scottish government's 'gold standard'

Five highers is the Scottish government's ‘gold standard’ of academic performance and is the minimum entry requirement for many top universities.
A full, searchable performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools can be found on The Times and Sunday Times website.
David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”
Have a look through our photo gallery to discover Edinburgh's 15 best-performing state high schools, and see where they rank on a national level.
