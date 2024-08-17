Here's how much weekly rent university students pay in the 10 most expensive UK towns and cities to study in

StuRents, the UK’s biggest student accommodation portal (think of RightMove for students), has compiled some key stats that tell us about the student housing market around the country that many students will be entering.

With over 750,000 beds on its website, StuRents’ data portal is the most comprehensive source of insights and comments, including supply composition, demand seasonality, and pricing at an intra-city level.

The 10 cheapest cities and towns for private student rentals in 2024 (the price is average for both PBSA and HMO but excludes university beds) are as follows: Aberdeen - £96.08; Stoke-on-Trent - £100.51; Preston - £107.00; Huddersfield - £107.95; Hull - £109:95; Derby - £110.58; Norwich - £116.54; Newcastle-under-Lyme - £119.76; Aberystwyth - £123.34 and Leicester - £123.77.

But it’s a different picture entirely for those planning to study in the top-10 most expensive cities and towns for private student rentals in 2024, as you’ll see by scrolling through our picture gallery.

The 10 most expensive and towns and cities for private student rentals

London Weekly rent: £288.65 (the price is average for both PBSA and HMO but excludes university beds).

Bristol Weekly rent: £220.77 (the price is average for both PBSA and HMO but excludes university beds).

Glasgow Weekly rent: £204.77 (the price is average for both PBSA and HMO but excludes university beds).