How 15 Scottish universities compare according to Times Higher Education league table

Published 20th Apr 2025
See how Scotland's universities compare, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2025

The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings sees universities scored in areas such as teaching, research and international outlook.

There is more analysis on the results, including tables, charts and interviews with university leaders in the World University Rankings 2025 digital report – and you can read it all here.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see where Scotland's universities are ranked, both nationally and internationally.

1. How 15 Scottish universities compare according to THE league table

World rank: 29. UK rank: 5. Scottish rank: 1

2. University of Edinburgh

World rank: 29. UK rank: 5. Scottish rank: 1 Photo: Third Party

World rank: 87. UK rank: 10. Scottish rank: 2

3. University of Glasgow

World rank: 87. UK rank: 10. Scottish rank: 2 Photo: Third Party

World rank: 185. UK rank: 24. Scottish rank: 3

4. University of St Andrews

World rank: 185. UK rank: 24. Scottish rank: 3 Photo: Third Party

