How Scotland's 14 universities compare for student satisfaction in national survey

The Complete University Guide’s 2025 league tables rank the UK’s best universities – and we've looked at the data to compile our own list of Scotland’s 14 universities
These league tables are key to helping students make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and plenty more besides.
1. Scotland’s 14 universities ranked best to worst for 'student satisfaction'
Scroll through our pgallery to see how 14 Scottish universities compare, according to the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. The University of Edinburgh
Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%. Photo: Third Party
3. University of Glasgow
Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%. Photo: Third Party
4. University of Strathclyde (Glasgow)
Scotland rank: 4. UK rank: 32. Overall score: 73%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 78%. Research quality: 82%. Graduate prospects: 86%. Photo: Third Party
