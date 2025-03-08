How Scotland's 14 universities compare for student satisfaction in national survey

The Complete University Guide’s 2025 league tables rank the UK’s best universities – and we've looked at the data to compile our own list of Scotland’s 14 universities

These league tables are key to helping students make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and plenty more besides.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see how 14 Scottish universities compare, according to the Complete University Guide’s league table for 2025.

1 . Scotland's 14 universities ranked best to worst for 'student satisfaction'

2 . The University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 15. Overall score: 80%. Entry standards: 93%. Student satisfaction: 74%. Research quality: 85%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

3 . University of Glasgow Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 28. Overall score: 75%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 76%. Research quality: 86%. Graduate prospects: 83%.

4 . University of Strathclyde (Glasgow) Scotland rank: 4. UK rank: 32. Overall score: 73%. Entry standards: 99%. Student satisfaction: 78%. Research quality: 82%. Graduate prospects: 86%.