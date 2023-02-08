News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The 11 best Lothian schools according to Sunday Times Guide, including Linlithgow Academy

The best Scottish state secondary schools have been announced – with several Lothian schools making the list

By Kevin Quinn
2 minutes ago

With the top 100 best performing Scottish state secondary schools announced in the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2023, we have taken a look at the Lothian schools outwith Edinburgh that have made the list. There are 11 Lothian schools in the top 100 list, which was compiled by the Sunday Times based on exam results for Highers, Advance Highers and National 5 grades.

The 6 best Edinburgh and Lothians private schools according to Sunday Times Guide, including Fettes College

1. North Berwick High School

North Berwick High School was 15th on the top 100 secondary schools based on exam results, in the Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2023. The school had 33 per cent of pupils pass two or more advance highers, ranking the school 10th best in Scotland for advanced highers. Stock photo of pupils from the school.

Photo: anon

Photo Sales

2. Linlithgow Academy

Linlithgow Academy was 19th in the top 100 state secondary schools in Scotland. With 65 per cent of pupils there achieving five or more higher grades. Stock photo from 2016 of pupils celebrating their exam results.

Photo: Ian R Fleming

Photo Sales

3. James Young High School

James Young High School in Livingston was 33rd overall on the list for Scotland's state secondary list, compiled as part of the Parent Power Schools Guide 2023. The school was ranked joint 18th on higher results, with 65 per cent of pupils there getting five or more highers.

Photo: Jsayne Wright

Photo Sales

4. Dunbar Grammar School

Dunbar Grammar School was ranked as the 36th best state secondary school in Scotland on the Sunday Times' list, with 65 per cent of its pupils achieving five or more highers, making it the joint 18th best performing school for that qualification. Stock photo of staff and pupils at the East Lothian school.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LothianEdinburgh